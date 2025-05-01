NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $929,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 71,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 357.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 498,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after buying an additional 389,540 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 233,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Wei sold 42,000,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $433,440,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,258,343 shares in the company, valued at $23,306,099.76. The trade was a 94.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen Schloss sold 34,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $305,813.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,342.06. The trade was a 38.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,087,456 shares of company stock valued at $434,240,401 over the last quarter. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE CCCS opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 463.23 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.68.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

