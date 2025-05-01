NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STAG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $75,471,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,024,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,839 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,561,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 797,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,970,000 after purchasing an additional 425,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,809,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,203,000 after purchasing an additional 292,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG Industrial stock opened at $33.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.08. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $41.63.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $205.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.1242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on STAG. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.57.

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,083.20. This trade represents a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

