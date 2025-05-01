NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $282,000 Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 772.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,006 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 242,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after buying an additional 72,082 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 181,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Teradata by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 812,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,300,000 after buying an additional 401,921 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Teradata from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.70.

Shares of TDC opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $38.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average is $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a return on equity of 149.16% and a net margin of 6.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

