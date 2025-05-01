NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $289,000 Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $74.21 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.77 and a 52 week high of $163.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $685.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. UBS Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teradyne from $81.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $154,302.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,858.24. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $49,613.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,191 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,544.59. This represents a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,045 shares of company stock valued at $227,997 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

