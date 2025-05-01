NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $306,000 Stock Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in CommScope by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 26,476 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 826.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Jones Road Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. now owns 375,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13. The company has a market cap of $809.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $7.19.

COMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CommScope from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

