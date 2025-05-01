NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $316,000 Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Allegion by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $257,535.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,000.02. The trade was a 16.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David S. Ilardi sold 789 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $98,845.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,820. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,224 shares of company stock valued at $406,636. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegion Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $139.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.95 and its 200 day moving average is $133.61. Allegion plc has a one year low of $113.27 and a one year high of $156.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $941.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.53 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 45.12%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Allegion from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.40.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

