NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $334,000 Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 236.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,854 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 227.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average is $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 5.45. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $29.84.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.12 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.64%.

Insider Transactions at Perdoceo Education

In related news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 17,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $430,482.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,432.64. This trade represents a 16.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 35,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $921,536.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,477 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,640.91. The trade was a 14.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,691 shares of company stock worth $2,774,669. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRDO shares. StockNews.com raised Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRDO

About Perdoceo Education

(Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.