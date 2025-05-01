NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 349.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in CRH by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE CRH opened at $95.41 on Thursday. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $110.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.00. The stock has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

CRH Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is 22.66%.

CRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on CRH in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRH

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.