NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report) by 1,332.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,759 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,729 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the fourth quarter valued at $2,831,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 4th quarter worth about $19,446,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 4th quarter worth about $396,000.

Shares of BBAR stock opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.35. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $25.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

