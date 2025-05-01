NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Stake in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 201.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck CLO ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in VanEck CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck CLO ETF in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF by 3,588.5% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,051,000.

Shares of VanEck CLO ETF stock opened at $52.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.85. VanEck CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $50.12 and a 52-week high of $53.21.

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

