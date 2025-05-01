NewEdge Advisors LLC Invests $321,000 in Hartford AAA CLO ETF (BATS:HSRT)

NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hartford AAA CLO ETF (BATS:HSRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,535,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Hartford AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,237,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 48,623 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 670,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,103,000 after buying an additional 18,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the period.
Hartford AAA CLO ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of BATS HSRT opened at $38.62 on Thursday. Hartford AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $37.43 and a 12 month high of $39.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day moving average of $39.00.
Hartford AAA CLO ETF Company Profile
The Hartford Short Duration ETF (HSRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income and long-term growth by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with a dollar-weighted average duration target of less than 3 years.
