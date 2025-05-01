NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 2,795 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $12.44 on Thursday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $13.32.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

