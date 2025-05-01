NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 8,858 Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) by 1,493.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,451 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGS. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the third quarter worth approximately $481,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TGS opened at $25.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.82. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.62. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

(Free Report)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.