NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 22,254 TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI)

NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of TSS as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TSS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of TSS during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TSS during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TSS in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of TSS in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000.

TSS Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of TSS stock opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.88. TSS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $18.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94.

TSS Company Profile

TSS ( NASDAQ:TSSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TSS had a return on equity of 87.89% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $50.03 million during the quarter.

TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments.

