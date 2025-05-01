NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 1,201 Shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,242,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $3,129,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 287,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 129,313 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $1,594,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,846 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $25,899.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,379,525 shares in the company, valued at $47,414,735.75. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,447,196. Corporate insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Up 1.9 %

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Cuts Dividend

NYSE:HQL opened at $12.82 on Thursday. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average is $13.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.66%.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Profile

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

