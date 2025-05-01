NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 1,782 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. William Blair cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $119.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.81 and a 200 day moving average of $132.47. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $101.05 and a 12-month high of $190.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

