NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 5,500 Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,835 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIO. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,247 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 106,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 45,585 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIO opened at $3.83 on Thursday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.95.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 10.47%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

