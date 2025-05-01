NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 6,188 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,188 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BOE. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,315,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after buying an additional 402,308 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 905,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 31,060 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 843,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 97,270 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 617,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 126,963 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $6,140,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BOE opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $11.47.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.0827 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.