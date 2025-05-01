NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 908 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,721,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859,104 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,099,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,665,000 after acquiring an additional 109,655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,453,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,706,000 after acquiring an additional 814,917 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at $127,397,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 238.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,198,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,098 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLY stock opened at $19.59 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average is $19.79.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 20.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.10%.

NLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $20.15 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

