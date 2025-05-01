NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 98 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

VPU opened at $170.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.57. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $144.34 and a 1-year high of $180.04.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.