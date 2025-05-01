NewEdge Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTES. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $100.15 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $101.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.50.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

