NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of NRR stock opened at GBX 76 ($1.01) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.77, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of £362.58 million, a PE ratio of 79.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 70.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 73.71. NewRiver REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 62.90 ($0.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 85 ($1.13).

In other news, insider Alastair Miller purchased 29,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £19,964.12 ($26,601.09). 7.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NewRiver is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing retail and leisure assets across the UK. Every day, our shopping centres, retail parks and pubs provide essential goods and services to their local communities.

