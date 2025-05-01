NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB) and Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Critical Survey

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) and Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares NioCorp Developments and Amerigo Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NioCorp Developments N/A -1,273.17% -140.97% Amerigo Resources 11.23% 19.30% 10.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NioCorp Developments and Amerigo Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NioCorp Developments 0 0 2 0 3.00 Amerigo Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility and Risk

NioCorp Developments presently has a consensus target price of $4.13, suggesting a potential upside of 65.66%. Given NioCorp Developments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NioCorp Developments is more favorable than Amerigo Resources.

NioCorp Developments has a beta of -0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerigo Resources has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NioCorp Developments and Amerigo Resources”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NioCorp Developments N/A N/A -$11.44 million ($0.77) -3.23 Amerigo Resources $157.46 million 1.30 $3.38 million $0.13 9.58

Amerigo Resources has higher revenue and earnings than NioCorp Developments. NioCorp Developments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amerigo Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.0% of NioCorp Developments shares are held by institutional investors. 19.1% of NioCorp Developments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Amerigo Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amerigo Resources beats NioCorp Developments on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd. in March 2013. NioCorp Developments Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central S.A., engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

