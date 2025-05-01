NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $33.64, but opened at $35.11. NMI shares last traded at $35.44, with a volume of 107,782 shares traded.

The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $173.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.04 million. NMI had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 55.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NMIH. Barclays cut shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NMI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

In other news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $38,381.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,285.92. This represents a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,423.60. This trade represents a 34.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NMI

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,158,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,160,000 after acquiring an additional 39,503 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in NMI by 70.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,034,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,341,000 after purchasing an additional 844,037 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in NMI by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,957,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,946,000 after purchasing an additional 145,591 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,307,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,077,000 after buying an additional 337,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NMI by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,445,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average is $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

