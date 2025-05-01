Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.50 target price on shares of Norwood Financial in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Norwood Financial in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Norwood Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Norwood Financial stock opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Norwood Financial has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $231.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2,501.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.75.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Norwood Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Norwood Financial will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald R. Schmalzle bought 2,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $67,740.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,890.24. The trade was a 20.33 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 3,148 shares of company stock valued at $82,053 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $16,814,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Norwood Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,840,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Norwood Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,671,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

