Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth about $815,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter worth approximately $2,237,000. Syntax Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 11.4% in the third quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 64,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $57.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.55. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $60.87.

Nutrien Cuts Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on NTR. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Nutrien from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.27.

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

