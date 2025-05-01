nVent Electric (NVT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share and revenue of $790.74 million for the quarter. nVent Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.080 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.650-0.670 EPS.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 14.52%. On average, analysts expect nVent Electric to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

nVent Electric Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NVT opened at $54.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.73. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $86.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.63.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

NVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on nVent Electric from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. CL King raised shares of nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

