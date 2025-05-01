NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Raised by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,040,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,775 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 2.0% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $676,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.1 %

NVDA opened at $108.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.49. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.96.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.