Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Acquired by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) by 152.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,251 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OCUL. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ocular Therapeutix

In other news, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $147,533.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,520,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,184,584.66. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald Notman sold 11,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $86,839.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,797.64. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,895 shares of company stock worth $283,772. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 13.01, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 45.18% and a negative net margin of 283.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities set a $19.00 price target on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

