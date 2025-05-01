Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $40.04, but opened at $38.91. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Onsemi shares last traded at $38.95, with a volume of 653,112 shares trading hands.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ON. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.24.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Onsemi by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 402,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,724,000 after purchasing an additional 82,614 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Onsemi by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth about $515,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth about $6,343,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,087,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.42.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Onsemi will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

