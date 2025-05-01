Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Short Interest Update

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the March 31st total of 63,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Origin Agritech stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Origin Agritech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Origin Agritech in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Origin Agritech Price Performance

SEED opened at $1.28 on Thursday. Origin Agritech has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $6.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

See Also

