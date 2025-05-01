Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 52,400 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,046,469 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.4% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $140,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, April 25th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.96.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.1 %

NVDA opened at $108.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.49.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

