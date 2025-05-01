Owens & Minor (OMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Owens & Minor to post earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Owens & Minor has set its FY25 guidance at $1.60-1.85 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.850 EPS.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Owens & Minor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Owens & Minor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 1,738,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $16,324,618.29. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,469,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,920,464.22. This represents a 22.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 2,718,412 shares of company stock valued at $24,495,308 in the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMI. Citigroup decreased their target price on Owens & Minor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

