Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.21% of Palomar worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Palomar by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palomar by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Palomar by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Palomar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Palomar by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar Stock Down 2.0 %

PLMR opened at $145.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.46. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.17 and a 52 week high of $155.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.30.

Insider Activity

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Knutzen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.46, for a total value of $29,457.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,437.08. This trade represents a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $37,205.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 57,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,138.09. The trade was a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,519 shares of company stock worth $2,784,657. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Palomar from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Palomar from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Palomar from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palomar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PLMR

Palomar Profile

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.