Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Receives $20.68 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.68.

PARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Par Pacific from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Par Pacific from $20.00 to $14.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Par Pacific from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

PARR stock opened at $14.34 on Monday. Par Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $779.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.64.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.64). Par Pacific had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Par Pacific by 232.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 821.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Par Pacific by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

