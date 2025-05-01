Paramount Global (PARA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Paramount Global to post earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. On average, analysts expect Paramount Global to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Paramount Global Price Performance

PARA opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.01. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -2.15%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PARA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

