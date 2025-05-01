PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 5,799,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 11,439,866 shares.The stock last traded at $64.74 and had previously closed at $64.93.

The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. PayPal’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.72.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 9.9% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $208,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $5,296,000. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in PayPal by 196.3% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 10,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.08 and its 200-day moving average is $78.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

