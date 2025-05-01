Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 420 ($5.60) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 61.54% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.20) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 350 ($4.66) to GBX 400 ($5.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 420 ($5.60) to GBX 250 ($3.33) in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 348.33 ($4.64).

LON IAG opened at GBX 260 ($3.46) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of GBX 158.95 ($2.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 368.06 ($4.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 277.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 280.65.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

