PENN Entertainment (PENN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENNGet Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share and revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $15.22 on Thursday. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $23.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.92. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.77.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

