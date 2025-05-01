PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Trading Down 0.1% After Analyst Downgrade

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $143.00 to $135.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. PepsiCo traded as low as $131.52 and last traded at $133.68. Approximately 1,945,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 6,146,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.76.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.69.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.9 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $2,729,565,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 19,106.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,588,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564,723 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $589,307,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,217,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,021,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,445 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $185.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.12.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.71%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

