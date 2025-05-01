Philippe Boisseau Acquires 1,230 Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Philippe Boisseau acquired 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of £1,943.40 ($2,589.47).

Philippe Boisseau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 26th, Philippe Boisseau bought 1,270 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £1,879.60 ($2,504.46).

CNA stock opened at GBX 160.15 ($2.13) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 147.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 135.94. Centrica plc has a 52-week low of GBX 112.99 ($1.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 161.45 ($2.15). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Centrica ( LON:CNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The integrated energy company reported GBX 19 ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Centrica had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 25.16%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This is an increase from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.50. Centrica’s payout ratio is 19.06%.

Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK’s largest energy services workforce.

