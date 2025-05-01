Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $138.00 to $131.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Phillips 66 traded as low as $102.16 and last traded at $104.15, with a volume of 3202445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PSX. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.61.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.34%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

