Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,125 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.17% of Pitney Bowes worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 18,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 102,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP James Arthur Fairweather sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $1,407,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,650.35. This represents a 42.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 481,199 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $5,182,513.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 584,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,529.72. The trade was a 45.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,941,529 shares of company stock valued at $19,517,109. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

Shares of PBI opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.89. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. Equities analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.43%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.