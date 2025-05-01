Post (POST) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share and revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter.
Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.94%. On average, analysts expect Post to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Post Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $113.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.52. Post has a 52-week low of $99.70 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.39.
POST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Post from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.
