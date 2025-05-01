Post (POST) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Post (NYSE:POSTGet Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share and revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter.

Post (NYSE:POSTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.94%. On average, analysts expect Post to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Post Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $113.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.52. Post has a 52-week low of $99.70 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $229,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,631.19. This trade represents a 18.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $582,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,866.50. This trade represents a 8.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,096 shares of company stock worth $4,129,355. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Post from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

