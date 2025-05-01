Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Short Interest Update

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 96.1% from the March 31st total of 10,300 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Precipio stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.68% of Precipio at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of PRPO stock opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33. Precipio has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $10.74.
Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; and HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels.
