Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Short Interest Update

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 96.1% from the March 31st total of 10,300 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Precipio

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Precipio stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.68% of Precipio at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precipio Price Performance

Shares of PRPO stock opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33. Precipio has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $10.74.

About Precipio

Precipio ( NASDAQ:PRPO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 million. Precipio had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.01%.

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; and HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels.

