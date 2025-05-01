Prentice Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 84.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,450 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.6% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Apple by 10.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,010,284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $136,074,372,000 after acquiring an additional 55,935,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,857,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,542,863,000 after purchasing an additional 20,483,787 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 363,859,362 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,779,231,000 after purchasing an additional 18,224,005 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 25,285.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 9,628,864 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,411,260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 6.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,942,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,121,656,000 after buying an additional 5,893,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Up 0.6 %

Apple stock opened at $212.50 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.11 and a one year high of $260.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.66 and a 200 day moving average of $228.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $8,683,316.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,072,269.86. The trade was a 17.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at $87,377,116.59. This trade represents a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,021 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,140. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Apple from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.