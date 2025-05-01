Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $309.14.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Primerica from $313.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Primerica

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.90, for a total value of $565,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,852.90. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.74, for a total value of $845,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,388,140.28. The trade was a 8.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,575. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.2% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $261.70 on Thursday. Primerica has a one year low of $211.53 and a one year high of $307.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.12 and a 200-day moving average of $280.79.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 15.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

About Primerica

(Get Free Report

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

See Also

