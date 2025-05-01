Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $309.14.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Primerica from $313.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Primerica
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.2% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Primerica Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $261.70 on Thursday. Primerica has a one year low of $211.53 and a one year high of $307.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.12 and a 200-day moving average of $280.79.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 15.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Primerica Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 30.25%.
About Primerica
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.
