PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Receives $44.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of PROG from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on PROG from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Get PROG alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PROG

PROG Price Performance

NYSE:PRG opened at $26.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.96. PROG has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $684.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.23 million. PROG had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PROG will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

PROG Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from PROG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. PROG’s payout ratio is 10.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Caroline Sio-Chin Sheu acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.01 per share, for a total transaction of $46,216.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,330.91. This represents a 9.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas C. Curling acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.88 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,880.44. This represents a 27.85 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.