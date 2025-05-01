Promising Blue Chip Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 29th

Karman, RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the seven Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Shares of Karman stock traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $34.54. 256,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,324. Karman has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $38.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.52.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

RFIL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.93. 13,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26. RF Industries has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $5.77.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

NASDAQ NTWK traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.42. 228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,575. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 0.89. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

Shares of FBGRX stock traded up $2.92 on Tuesday, hitting $198.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.76.

