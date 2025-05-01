Promising Defense Stocks To Follow Today – April 29th

Boeing, Cadence Design Systems, GE Aerospace, Corning, and Citigroup are the five Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of BA stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $182.17. 2,842,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,036,525. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.04. Boeing has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $196.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

CDNS stock traded up $10.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,447,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,683. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.72, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $328.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

GE stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,142,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,373,375. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.18 and a 200 day moving average of $186.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $214.21. The company has a market capitalization of $213.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Corning (GLW)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

NYSE:GLW traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,633,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,983,225. The company has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.99, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $55.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average of $47.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLW

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of C traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,953,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,378,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.07 and its 200-day moving average is $71.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on C

Featured Stories